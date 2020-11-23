Coach Billy Napier Talks COVID-19 Diagnosis, Coaching in Isolation, Thanksgiving & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier is busy preparing his #23 ranked team for a matchup this Saturday against ULM, but doing so from isolation.

Napier tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and moved into isolation away from the team and his family afterward.

Feeling the symptoms of it late last week, Napier is feeling much better today, and spoke to me about it this morning on my show for our weekly 1 on 1.

He also opened up about Thanksgiving, why it's his favorite week of the year, and his travel plans for the game this Saturday.

