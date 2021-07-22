Coach Billy Napier Talks All Things Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football in ESPN1420 Interview [Audio]

Sun Belt Conference Media Days took place on Thursday in New Orleans, giving media members who cover the league and opportunity to chat with various coaches, players, and staff about the upcoming football season.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joined me first this morning, talking all things UL football.

As he enters year 4 as head coach of Louisiana, what has he learned most since his first day on the job? How is the team looking from a health standpoint? What's his stance on the team's approach to COVID-19 and vaccinations? How has NIL impacted college football in its first few weeks? What kind of opportunity does a network TV game at Texas to open the season give the program?

Napier answered all these questions and much more.

Listen here.

Louisiana opens up their season on September 4th at 3:30 in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.

Top 20 Betting Favorites to Win College Football National Championship

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins