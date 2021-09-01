Coach Billy Napier on Why He Loves Coaching at UL, Preparing for Texas, Lessons Learned From his Father & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier believes he has something special at UL.

Entering his 4th regular season with the Cajuns, #23 ranked Louisiana will face off against #19 Texas this Saturday in one of the most anticipated season openers in program history.

While the moment is big, Napier is focused on winning the now. He believes each moment is an opportunity to improve, and if the team takes advantage of each one, the excitement of Saturday's game will reach its full potential, the same way his team will.

Napier will join me for a one on one interview on my show every week this football season.

I chatted with him yesterday, and he opened up about the lessons he learned from his Dad, what he loves most about coaching at UL, the week 1 matchup with Texas, how Hurricane Ida puts things into perspective, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Radio pregame for Saturday's matchup begins at 1:30 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app. Kickoff is set for 3:30.

