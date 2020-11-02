Coach Billy Napier on TXST Win, Striving for Improvement, Arkansas State & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Billy Napier joined me this morning on my show as he does every Monday during football season.

Coming off a 44-34 win at Texas State, Napier and players said the locker room wasn't extremely celebratory. All were happy to earn the win but felt they could've played better.

Napier opened up about the team's performance at Texas State, several areas they can improve in, the trust and consistency of Trey Ragas, Andre Jones' play, preparing for Arkansas State, kids getting a sugar rush on a Halloween candy, how parents deal with it and more.