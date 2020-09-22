Coach Billy Napier on GSU Win, Overcoming Adversity, Preparing For GASO & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier is happy with the team's 2-0 start but knows his 19th ranked team has plenty of room to improve.

Napier joined me on the Great S.C.O.T.T. Show yesterday to breakdown the win over Georgia State, the difference in play from the first half to the second, adjusting within the game, play calling, Levi Lewis, preparing for Georgia Southern, and much more.