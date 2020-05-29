Coach Billy Napier ESPN 1420 Interview [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier and member of his staff have been back on the athletic campus at UL, with social distancing guidelines.

He's been busy, preparing for the return of players for voluntary workouts, watching film, and spending his hours getting him ready for the 2020 football season.

Napier hopped on my show this morning to cover a range of topics.

He gives updates on the latest in Ragin' Cajun football, the plan for when players return for voluntary workouts on June 8th, the new Sun Belt Bowl layout, and more.

Plus, his friendship with his former college roommate Bear Rinehart, the lead singer of the rock band, Needtobreathe, the strangest question a fan has asked him, the best defensive player he's coached, children songs that get stuck in his head and more.