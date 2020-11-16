Coach Billy Napier ESPN 1420 Interview, 11-16-20 [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joins me every Monday during football season to discuss all things UL football.

Coming off a win over South Alabama and a third consecutive Sun Belt West Division title, the Cajuns improved to 7-1, and are currently ranked in both top 25 polls.

His name is also on a variety of lists as a potential candidate for the newly vacated South Carolina head coaching job.

Napier discussed the win over the Jaguars, getting off to a hot start offensively, the play of Percy Butler, upcoming senior day, his own senior day memories, his name being on lists of potential South Carolina head coaching candidates, and much more.