Louisiana begins play tonight in the Sun Belt Conference tournament as a 1 seed in a matchup against 6 seeded Texas State.

The winner and loser of tonight's game will have no bearing on advancement to the semi-finals, as Louisiana will have to defeat Appalachian State on Thursday night to advance out of Pool play and into the semi-finals.

How does this affect the approach to tonight's game, and what will the pitching rotation look like tonight and tomorrow?

I asked associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux these questions and much more.

As he does every Wednesday during the season, he joined me on my show this morning to talk all things UL baseball from his hotel room in Montgomery.

Bab covered the pitching approach in pool play, Drake Osborn, his thoughts on the All-Sun Belt Conference selections, Spencer Arrighetti's confidence, the state of the team's offense, Montgomery biscuits, Patrick Swayze, and much more.

Louisiana versus Texas State is scheduled for 7:00 pm tonight.

Louisiana versus App State is scheduled for 7:00 pm Thursday night.

The radio pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to first pitch, and can be heard on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, the ESPN1420 app, NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, kpel965.com, and the KPEL News App.

Jay Walker and Brad Topham have the call.

