Coach Babineaux Talks Offseason Goals, Key to Reaching the Standard, Exit Interview Process, MLB Draft & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux has joined me each Wednesday throughout the season to talk all things UL baseball.

With the season now in the rearview, Babb reflected on the disappointment of not reaching a Regional, what the program must do to reach the level of consistency they expect each year, exit interviews, draft-eligible players, the balance of comparing teams of the past to the present, and much more.

