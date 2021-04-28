Coach Babineaux on ULM, Managing Decisions, Celebrations in Baseball & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.
Today we discussed the team's loss to ULM, managing decisions, the Little Rock series, Spencer Arrighetti being graded on a curve, celebrations in baseball, the upcoming series against Texas State, and Joey Tribbiani.
