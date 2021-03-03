Coach Babineaux on the 7-2 Start, CJ Willis, Nicknames, Wolfpack Mentality & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

This morning he hit on the team's 7-2 start, the wolfpack mentality, the play of CJ Willis, Carson Roccaforte, Connor Cooke, and others, the quality of this year's schedule, the approach to hitting in practice, nicknames, the exact moment he thought as himself as an older (not old) coach, watching his oldest daughter win a soccer state championship, and much more.



Louisiana is back on the diamond tonight, traveling to Lake Charles for a matchup against McNeese State (4-3). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00, with radio pregame beginning at 5:30 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

Austin Perrin is expected to make the start for the Cajuns.

