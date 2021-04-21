Coach Babineaux on South Alabama series, How to Bounce Back, Catfishing & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

Today, we covered what went wrong in the series at South Alabama, catfishing in the recruiting world, the challenges of recruiting in college baseball with COVID-19 restrictions, the Todd Lott recruitment story, preparing for McNeese State, the difficult playing environment at Little Rock, and much more.

