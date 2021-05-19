Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

Today we discussed the race in the Sun Belt West, the status of Drake Osborne, what the 4 seniors have meant to the team, preparing for Troy, how much the athletic facilities have changed during his time at UL, turning 50, cowboy hats, and much more.

Louisiana is currently scheduled to host Troy in the final series of the regular season this Thursday (6 pm), Friday (6 pm), and Saturday (4 pm).

Prior to Saturday's game, the team will hold a graduation ceremony for 12 graduating players, and honor the 4 seniors on the team in Brennan Breaux, Drake Osborne, Austin Bradford and Jack Burk.

