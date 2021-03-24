Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

We discussed lineup decisions, preparing to face Coastal Carolina 4 times in 4 days, what defines a competitive at-bat, the aspects of college baseball that have changed most over the last 35 years, the 20 year anniversary of when Randy Johnson killed a bird with a pitch and much more.

