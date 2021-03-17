Coach Babineaux on Lineup Balance, Arrighetti, Bradford, Alternate Uniforms, Best Baseball Movie & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.
This morning we discussed the team's Mississippi road trip, the win at Nicholls State, the key to unlocking a lineup, the approach to batting with a runner on 3rd and less than 2 outs, preparing for TCU, Spencer Arrighetti moving into the Friday night role, his favorite UL baseball alternate uniform, growing up a Saints fan, the best baseball movie and more.