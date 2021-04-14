Coach Babineaux on His Role in the Infamous Brawl of ’92, Series vs USA, Unheralded Glue Guys & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

With the upcoming series at South Alabama coming up, memories of the on-field brawl between the Ragin' Cajuns and Jaguars in 1992 has been a topic of discussion, especially after an old video of the fight was shared on social media.

Babb was a sophomore on the '92 team. This morning, he reminisced about his role in the '92 baseball brawl between UL and South Alabama, answers the question as to if the animosity is still with him after 29 years, current (and likely future) transfer rules in college baseball, the upcoming series versus South Al, the coveted nasty necklaces, unheralded players, and much more.

Louisiana (20-12, 7-2) travels to Mobile this weekend to face off against South Alabama (17-13, 5-4) in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series.

First pitch on Friday and Saturday evening are slated for 6:30, with a 1:00 first pitch on Sunday.

Radio pregame begins 30 minutes prior to each pitch, and can be heard all weekend on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 News App.

