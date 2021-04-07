Coach Babineaux on Comeback Wins, Most Rewarding Part of Coaching & All Things UL Baseball [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

From lineups, to Connor Kimple, Brennan Breaux, Spencer Arrighetti and Tyler Robertson, to the most rewarding part of coaching, to what his Mom meant to his baseball journey, walkup music, who on the current roster would win an Easter Egg hunt, and much more, Babineaux covered a lot of ground this week.

