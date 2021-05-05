Coach Babineaux on Arrighetti, Alphas, Art of Scheduling, Recent Lineup Changes & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

Today we discussed the team's recent outings versus Texas State, if Spencer Arighetti is tipping his pitches, if the offense has an alpha, why the pod system in the Sun Belt tournament is a good thing for UL this year, who the best athlete on the team is, the art of scheduling opponents. the approach to a non-conference series against North Alabama this late in the season, and much more.

