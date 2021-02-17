Coach Anthony Babineaux Previews 2021 UL Baseball Season [Audio Interview]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux has spent 31 years of his life as a member of the program.

Whether it be his time as a player or his many years on the coaching staff, Babineaux has experienced a little bit of everything during his time at UL.

Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 11 months, Babineaux and the team have dealt with a new challenge, but are ready to tackle the 2021 season after the 2020 campaign was cut short after only 17 games.

With Louisiana's season scheduled to begin in two days, Babineaux joined me this morning on my show to discuss the competition for starting spots, the starting weekend rotation, the art of scheduling games during a pandemic, having a 40 man roster this season, the positive intensity of head coach Matt Deggs, Robe's lasting impact on the current team and so much more.

The Ragin' Cajuns season begins Friday on the road in New Orleans against the Tulane Green Wave.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 pm, with pregame beginning at 1:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.

