Coach Anthony Babineaux on the 3-1 Start, Arrighetti, Matchup with LSU & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux has spent 31 years of his life as a member of the program.

Whether it be his time as a player or his many years on the coaching staff, Babineaux has experienced a little bit of everything during his time at UL.

That includes impressive debuts.

Last night, sophomore right-hand transfer pitcher Spencer Arrighetti had one of those, helping Louisiana improve to 3-1 over LA Tech.

Babineaux talked to me this morning on my weekday show about the debut, the series-opening win at Tulane, the team's aggressiveness on the base path, newcomer impact, depth, tonight's matchup against LSU, and much more.

The interview below also includes audio from Arrighetti's press conference with the media following last night's win.

