This isn't good reporting or accurate reporting.

Watch as a CNN Sporters reporter assumes that Tiger Woods was under the influence of something during the time of his crash in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Andy Scholes has apologized for making these comments immediately after Woods crashed his SUV, which left the sports star with severe injuries to both of his legs.

The Sheriff's Department in L.A. said in a press conference on Tuesday that they do NOT suspect impairment played role in Woods' crash. Still, this reporter assumed that Tiger was under the influence of pills prior to the report by officials.

Some on Twitter have called for Scholes to either be suspended or even fired by the network after these comments.

Here's what Scholes had to say while on CNN Tuesday afternoon.