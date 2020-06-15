CNN Hires Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins as Contributor

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Malcolm Jenkins has been at the forefront trying to raise awareness to end racial injustice and young underprivileged youth since he began The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation in 2010.

The foundation revolved around helping the underprivileged youth in and around the communities in Pennsylvania, New Orleans, Ohio, and New Jersey according to Brian Steinberg of Variety.

In addition, seven years later he and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin created the Players Coalition focusing mainly on bringing attention to the issues of racial and social injustice around the league and more.

On Monday, CNN has announced that they're hiring the New Orleans Saints veteran safety as a contributor to their network to give you a bigger platform in order to spread the word about racial and social injustices facing this country. The very same issues that have been plaguing our country for far too long.

In a statement, Jenkins had this to say about the opportunity that he's being afforded.

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council, and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor. I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

This should be an excellent opportunity for a guy like Jenkins who has already done so much in the communities, for the youth, and to help put a stop to all the racial and social injustice in our country. I would expect nothing but great content from Jenkins and look forward to hearing what he has to say.

