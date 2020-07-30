Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Rookie of the Year Chances Have Increased

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the news of many NFL players already making the decision to opt-out of the upcoming season, if there even is a season, this will afford any players with the opportunity to step up and show they can play.

One of the biggest and brightest examples has to be in Kansas City where returning starting running back Damien Williams officially opted out of the 2020 season on Wednesday. That will solely pave the way for the Chiefs first-round draft pick out of LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire to receive a bulk of the work hanging with Patrick Mahomes in the backfield.

Williams was coming off of a career year in which he started six games, rushed for nearly 500 yards, five touchdowns, hauled in 30 catches for 213 yards and two scores.

Now, these numbers won't and don't blow you away I'm sure but as we know the Chiefs with Mahomes are mainly an ariel attack style offense. Head coach Andy Reid also deployed many different running backs last season but with Edwards-Helaire there's an opportunity for some real consistency.

We know Clyde isn't the biggest or the strongest but the pure will and determination in his heart can't be measured and that's where he's dangerous.

During his college years with the Tigers, he got better every season he played culminating in an all-time great season for the program one of the best in college football history. He was a HUGE part of that.

Last season for LSU, Clyde ran the ball 215 times for 1,414 yards (6.6 ypc), 16 rushing touchdowns, 55 receptions for 453 yards and a single receiving touchdown.

The unique ability to not only run outside but inside the tackles with his smaller frame and low center of gravity makes him a threat on the ground. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, soft hands, incredible balance, and quickness makes his a problem for opposing linebackers who might have to match-up in pass coverage.

There was a possibility that Edwards-Helaire was going to get some playing time this season anyways in a split with Williams but now the ball seems to be squarely in Clyde's court.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook