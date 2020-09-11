Clyde Edwards-Helaire Has Historic NFL Debut

Former LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a historic NFL debut on Thursday night.

A running back. Edwards-Helaire, who played for the Tigers for three years (2017-2019), rushed for 138 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run in the Kansas City Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

With the effort, the 21-year old Edwards-Helaire became the youngest player in NFL history to eclipse 130 rushing yards and score a touchdown in his first NFL game.

A native of Baton Rouge, the Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-SEC selection in 2019, Edwards-Helaire compiled 1,414 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries, to go along with 453 receiving yards and a touchdown on 55 receptions, while also returning 16 kicks for 214 yards for LSU last season, helping the Tigers to a national title.