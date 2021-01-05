Cleveland Browns Head Coach, Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Preparing for their first playoff game in 18 years, the 11-5 Cleveland Browns long-awaited return to the postseason is off to a rocky start.

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer takes over head coaching duties until Stefanski can return. He has no head coaching experience.

It's not only a tough blow to the Browns, but also the NFL.

After playing all 256 games during the regular season, the league was hoping coronavirus would not have a major impact on the postseason.

The playoffs haven't started yet, and it already has.

During the regular season, the NFL moved games to different weeks, utilizing teams bye weeks in the process. It also played midweek games when necessary.

Will they make alterations to the postseason?

It's more difficult and complex.

In regards to this Sunday's game between the Browns and Steelers, it will be played as scheduled.

The Cleveland Browns will be at a disadvantage in their quest to win a playoff game for the first time in 26 years.