Clemson Transfer Trey Jemison Linked to UL Basketball

A 7-foot center who played the last two seasons at Clemson reportedly lists the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as one of the basketball programs that he's interested in transferring to.

According to multiple reports this week, including one from Kyle Parmley, sports editor at Stames Publishing in Birmingham, Alabama, Trey Jemison lists Louisiana as one of six schools that he is interested in transferring to, as well as Samford, UAB, Georgia Southern, Troy, and Tennessee.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Jemison attended Hoover High School where he averaged 19.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game as a senior and was rated as a 4-star recruit.

The 7-foot, 256-pound Jemison appeared in 30 games for Clemson this past season, averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, after averaging 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds as a freshman.

Wherever he ends up, Jemison will have two years of eligibility remaining.