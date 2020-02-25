Clear Bag Policy For All Cajundome Events Now in Effect

A Clear Bag Policy is now in effect for all ticketed events at the Cajundome. This policy already includes all ticketed sporting events at Russo Park, Lamson Park, the Track and Field Facility and Cajun Field.

According to a press release sent to media, the following will be permitted:

'Clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12” by 6” by 12” Clutch or small purse, with or without a strap, which does not exceed 6.5” by 4.5” x 1”. Equipment bag for necessary medical items. Diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.'

'Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size. Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags are not clear, so they will not be permitted.'

The release goes on to say that 'the policy will not apply to private events such as conventions, conferences, and weddings unless the event coordinator decides to implement the policy.'

The Jason Aldean concert on March 5th will be the first event with the new policy in place.