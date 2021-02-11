City Of Youngsville Presents Dustin Poirier With Key To The City

The City of Youngsville has presented Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier with a key to the city. His accomplishments in the world of fighting and contributions to the community has made the entire Acadiana area proud of the Lafayette Legend, as Poirier's work with his 'Good Fight Foundation' continues.

Check out the announcement made on Facebook by the City of Youngsville Louisiana below.

You can see how excited @DustinPoirier is about the honor in his Twitter post below.

Dustin Poirier's recent UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor has put him at the top of the Lightweight division of the UFC. But, his accomplishments in the octagon have not been the only focus of "The Diamond" as he progresses onto so many other ambitious endeavors.

Of course, Poirier's prized project is with the 'Good Fight Foundation', which he has worked diligently to promote. He appeared on an episode of 'Hot Ones' where he ate extremely spicy chicken wings and also auctioned off his fight-kit from his win over McGregor. He does all of this in hopes to continue bettering his own community as well as many others.

This is exactly why Mr. Poirier deserved a key to the city that he resides in, Youngsville.

What is next for Poirier? Talks continue of a trilogy fight between him and McGregor, although nothing is official as of now.

We are so happy to have a the Lafayette Legend representing Acadiana so well on a global scale. Continue to do you, Mr. Poirier, and we will continue supporting you every time you step into the octagon and in everything else you accomplish!