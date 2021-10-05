Chris Smith Earns Sun Belt and LSWA Player of the Week Honors

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American kick returner/running back Chris Smith add a few more honors to his player bio this week.

The redshirt sophomore was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week yesterday, and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Special Teams Player of the Week today.

A native of Louisville, Mississippi, Smith earned 1st-Team All-American honors a season ago.

His 87-yard kickoff return to begin Saturday's game at South Alabama set up his rushing touchdown a few plays later, giving Louisiana a lead less than a minute into the game, one they never relinquished, going on to win 20-18.

Smith finished the contest with a game-high 177 all-purpose yards.

