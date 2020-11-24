ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler has worked in the business for nearly 40 years.

From College Football Gameday, to college football's game of the week, to Wimbledon, to soccer, to the Heisman ceremony and more, Fowler is one of the most recognizable faces in sports broadcasting.

He joined me on the air this week to talk about the wild state of college football in 2020, the job Billy Napier has done at Louisiana, LSU's struggles this season, the leaders in the Heisman race, college football playoff outlook, and much more.