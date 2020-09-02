Chloe Riassetto Commits to UL Softball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a talented prep pitcher from The Lonestar State to one of their future college softball recruiting classes.

Chloe Riassetto, a left-handed pitcher, who currently attends Friendswood High School, located in Friendswood, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that she has verbally committed to Louisiana.

The 5-foot-7 Riassetto plays travel ball for the Houston Hotshots, which is run by former UL baseball standout Nathan Nelson.

Last season, as a prep sophomore, Riassetto went 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA. inside the circle in an abbreviated season, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, after compiling a 12-2 record with a 2.02 ERA. as a freshman.

Also an outstanding hitter, Riassetto hit .471 as a freshman with four home runs and 37 runs batted in as a freshman in 2019, prior to hitting .308 with one homer and four RBI's last season.

Riassetto is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.