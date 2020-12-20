Chiefs Dominate Time of Possession, Saints Drop Second-Straight

Drew Brees returned on Sunday for a marquee match-up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but he looked a bit rusty plus he didn't have Michael Thomas and lost Tre'Quan Smith early in this one. With that being said, New Orleans lost their second-straight game as the Chiefs defeated them 32-29 extending their winning streak to nine games.

I mentioned the rust for Brees, he had his worst start to a game throwing the football in his career beginning 0-6, had his lowest competition percentage since 2006 (15/34), and the offense sputtered not completing a first down until their fifth drive of the game.

A major factor in this game was the time of possession in which Kansas City dominated 41:14 to the Saints having the football for just 18:46. The Chiefs also had more than double the number of first downs that the Saints had in this game (34-15) which was surprising. However, that was due to the defense Dennis Allen was deploying for New Orleans as they were playing a ton of two-high safety looks which forced Mahomes to take a lot of underneath throws which resulted in a ton of first downs.

Give credit to the Saints, they battled in this one as they were down two-scores late and Brees quickly took them down the field connecting with Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a touchdown which made it a 32-29 game. But, the Chiefs were too much with just under two minutes to go they picked up two first downs to ice the game not allowing New Orleans an opportunity.

Not having Michael Thomas or Tre'Quan Smith really hurt in this one as not many Saints receivers could find much of any separation from their defenders which made things difficult for Brees.

Brees was 15/34 for 234 yards three touchdowns and one interception. Latavius Murray, Alvin Kamara, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey caught the touchdown passes.

The defense did its job as they didn't allow a ton of big plays but in the end, they were just too worn down to fully stop the Kansas City attack.

Additionally, some bad news for a former LSU Tiger as in the 4th quarter running back Clyde Edwards Helaire left the game with a knee injury that did not look good. We'll have to see what the extent of the injury is early this coming week.

With the loss, the Saints fall to 10-4 on the season, they failed to clinch the NFC South as the Tampa Bay Bucs won on Sunday, but they remain the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, and fall two games behind the Green Bay Packers for the NFC's No. 1 overall seed.

The Saints will hit the field next on Christmas Day, Friday for a short week as they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook