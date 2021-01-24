Chiefs Dominate Bills, Heading Back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl to defend their title as they defeat the Buffalo Bills 38-24. Kansas City will meet the Tampa Bay Bucs in Super Bowl 55 on February 7th.

It was a dream start for Buffalo as they raced out to a 9-0 lead in Kansas City after the first quarter when Mecole Hardman fumbled a punt that set up the Bills for an easy touchdown.

However, the Chiefs were able to right the ship as they were able to do many times in their title run last season as they outscored the Bills 21-3 to grab a 21-12 halftime lead.

Buffalo fought hard in the second half but Patrick Mahomes was clean passing the football and Josh Allen threw a critical interception early in the 4th quarter as they were driving down 16. That was a major turning point in the game.

As mentioned, Mahomes was marvelous in this one clearing the concussion protocol and dealing with a toe injury. He was 29/38 passing for 325 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and was only sacked once.

The big playmakers were huge in this one for Kansas City as Tyreek Hill nine passes for 172 yards and Travis Kelce hauled in 13 passes for 118 yards and two scores.

On the Bills side of things, Josh Allen was constantly under pressure from the Chiefs as he was sacked four times and hit 10 times. Other than that he went 28-48 for 287 yards, two scores, and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with seven carries for 88 yards.

It'll be an iconic match-up in Super Bowl 55 with Tom Brady, the greatest of all-time, and the young gun Patrick Mahomes who seems like he'll be the one to challenge that title.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook