Chick-fil-A to Begin Selling Bottles of Their Sauces in Stores

Do you love Chick-fil-A's sauces? Well if things go well, you'll soon be able to buy them at your local grocery store.

According WAFB.com, Chick-fil-A will begin testing in April to gauge consumer interest of their Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce at grocery stores in Florida.

If they sell well, Chick-fil-A will make those sauces available around the country.

As an added bonus, the proceeds from the sale of the sauces will go to a fantastic cause.

From WAFB.com -

"A 16-ounce bottle will cost $3.49. You will be able to purchase it at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.