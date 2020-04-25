Chicago Bears Sign Undrafted LSU OT Badara Traore

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After going undrafted the big 6'7" 320lbs reserve tackle from LSU Badara Traore has signed a deal with the Chicago Bears according to CBSSports.com.

Traore spent the previous two years on LSU's roster playing in 26 games with five starts over that span. This past season he started three games, against Georgia Southern, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.

The lack of playing time on the nation's best offensive line was what ultimately lead Traore to be undrafted but you can't teach the type of size and potential he has with that size.

Taking a look at the Bears depth chart there's currently five other tackles (right and left) that he'll be in competition with for a spot on the 2020 roster.

