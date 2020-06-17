Chefs and Bakers Say Buy These Things at Dollar Stores

It's no secret that I'm a big dollar store person. I'm a customer because it's always fun to see whats stocked on the shelves, and even if you don't like an item, at least you haven't spent a fortune trying it out. And the enjoyment of getting name brand or full size products is intoxicating for those of us on a serious budget. And if you find a dollar store that stocks produce or perishable items, even better. And honestly, even if I didn't HAVE to, I'd still WANT to shop at dollar stores.

Insider has a list of dollar store items that chefs and bakers pick up on a regular basis, and I wanted to pass it along. Some people might not have dollar stores at the top of their list when looking for ingredients for a gourmet dinner, but you might be surprised at what you can find. Spices, seasonings, cookware, there's lots to choose from. Their favorite picks are below. Pretty sweet, if I do say so myself.