If you've got friends, family or maybe clients coming into town, or even if you're maybe looking for a little weekend getaway, you should definitely check out some of these Airbnbs in Lafayette.

Sure, Lafayette has some great hotels, but there are some really interesting and fun places throughout the city that will make anyone's stay a unique and memorable one and, most of these are pretty affordable.

Oh, and as far as the locations for these awesome Lafayette Airbnbs, you don't get the exact street address until after booking, but I have included as much info as I can to give you a pretty good idea of where it is.

Artsy Handcrafted Cabin Downtown

4 guests · Studio · 2 beds · 1 bath Price - $75 a night Location given says that it's "bordered by downtown, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and the Saint Street neighborhood."

Airbnb Rating - 4.83 with 208 ratings.

HERE. Love it? Book it

Downtown Historic Dollhouse Tower Apartment

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

Price - $40 a night.

Location given says that it's "walking distance from downtown".

Airbnb Rating - 4.77 with 340 ratings.

You also get a gourmet breakfast when you stay here.

Love it? Book it HERE.

Cajun Stays - Cajun Hostel "The Loft"

3 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

Price - $56 a night Location given says that it's "The house is located 3.4 miles (5.5 km) from the Lafayette airport" and about a "15 minute walk" from Downtown Lafayette.



Airbnb Rating - 4.86 with 272 ratings.

Love it? Book it HERE.

Cajun Stays "Freetown Studio"

2 guests · Studio · 1 bed · 1 bath

Price - $44 a night

Location given says that it's "2 miles away from the Airport & only a 5-minute walk from Downtown Lafayette."

Airbnb Rating - This Airbnb is pretty new and only has two reviews so far but, both reviews are positive.

Love it? Book it HERE.



Entire Cottage Hosted by Gigi & Kenny

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 2 beds · 1 bath

Price - $65 a night

Location given says that it's "located in the historic neighborhood of Laplace."

Airbnb Rating - 4.92 with 48 ratings.

Love it? Book it HERE.