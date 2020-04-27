Check Out the New Joe Burrow Bobblehead [Picture]

A new Joe Burrow bobblehead has just been announced, and I'm thinking you're probably going to want one of these.

FOCO is now taking pre-orders for an official Joe Burrow bobblehead showing Burrow in a passing pose standing outside of Tiger Stadium.

The Burrow bobblehead is selling for $40.

From FOCO.com -

"Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a stud on Saturdays. Now you can celebrate that studliness seven days a week by adding this Joe Burrow LSU Tigers Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster."

Visit FOCO.com to pre-order yours or click on the picture below!