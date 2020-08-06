Check Out The First Videos, Photos Of Joe Burrow Throwing As A Cincinnati Bengal

Joe Burrow is officially, officially a Cincinnati Bengal.

Burrow took the practice field for the first time this week and Cincinnati shared photos showing him in action for the first time as a Bengal.

There must have been requests to see Joe in action because they shared another tweet showing Burrow pulling off a slow-motion throw, as well as a quick slant to Bengals WR AJ Green.

Burrow looks comfortable in orange and black after signing a four-year, $36 million contract with the team and merchandise that has "flooded sporting good stores in Ohio" since he joined the team back in April.

His first real look in the NFL is set for Sept. 13 against the San Diego Chargers as the preseason has been canceled due to COVID-19.