Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman Talks LA Sports HOF, Career, His Love for UL, Faith, FBI & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears great Charles "Peanut" Tillman will enter the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

Peanut joined me to reflect on his 13 year NFL career at cornerback, the LA Sports Hall of Fame honor, his time at UL, why he has always repped Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as hard as possible, becoming an FBI agent, parenthood, faith, his foundation, the best wide receivers he ever faced, how he masted the "Peanut Punch", and much more.

