Change Coming to Costco, and Reactions are Mixed
There is so much to love about Costco, and one of the perks has always been their amazing food court with dirt cheap prices. But, according to the Costco Deals Instagram account, you'll soon have to have a membership to the wholesale warehouse store in order to grab some grub.
According to some social media users, starting on March 16th, you will no longer be able to just walk into the store and up to the food counter without being a member. And judging by the comments, not everyone is happy about the change. Actually, there are several things you can shop for at Costco without being a member, but not sure how long those will be around either. Check out the Instagram post with the details, and the comments, below. And of course, check with your local Costco store before you go, if you're not already a member.
⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well... . Received a ton of DMs on this today...and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement...I mean you have to have a membership for gas....Any employees out there that can help clarify this?