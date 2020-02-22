Change Coming to Costco, and Reactions are Mixed

There is so much to love about Costco, and one of the perks has always been their amazing food court with dirt cheap prices. But, according to the Costco Deals Instagram account, you'll soon have to have a membership to the wholesale warehouse store in order to grab some grub.

According to some social media users, starting on March 16th, you will no longer be able to just walk into the store and up to the food counter without being a member. And judging by the comments, not everyone is happy about the change. Actually, there are several things you can shop for at Costco without being a member, but not sure how long those will be around either. Check out the Instagram post with the details, and the comments, below. And of course, check with your local Costco store before you go, if you're not already a member.