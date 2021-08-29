UPDATE (3:00 pm): WDSU is reporting that the Chalmette Ferry has been secured but now the Canal Street Ferry has broken loose.

The Chalmette Ferry has broken free from its mooring and is floating down the Mississippi River, according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McGinnis.

WDSU out of New Orleans reports that it broke free around 2:00 pm near the Domino sugar factory and is being pushed upriver by the wind.

"Nothing we can do at this point," McGinnis said.

Here's what it looks like floating down the river.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reportedly handling the situation. No other information was immediately available.

The ferry typically runs between Chalmette and Algiers.