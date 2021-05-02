Celsius Live Fit Drinks Give You the Boost You Need

At 57-years-old and getting up at 4 a.m. for almost 25-years, I needed something to carry me through the long, demanding days at Townsquare Media. Not just in the morning, but an afternoon boost as well. Most vitamin/caffeinated drinks didn't do the trick. They either didn't work, didn't taste good, were loaded with artificial sweeteners and/or hurt my stomach. My son, Blake, recently turned me on to a drink called Celsius Live Fit. Celsius is a gamechanger.

I keep Celsius Live Fit drinks in the fridge on a regular basis now. I feel it's important for every to know that I don't get paid to talk about this product. Nor has onyone asked me to. I'm simply excited that I've finally found something to boost my energy level without the crash and is all-natural.-CJ, Morning Show Host and Brand Manager for KTDY FM

Celsius.com claims Celsius Live Fit drinks are "clinically proven to function".

Stay active and energized all day long with Celsius by your side. Celsius powers active lives every day with essential, functional energy.-Celsius.com

Celsius Live Fit drinks have no artificial preservatives or flavors, no aspartame or high fructose corn syrup and are low in sodium.

I'll drink half of one can in the morning and save the other half for an afternoon boost. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has scientific research that proves Celsius Live Fit drinks to be one of the most advanced energy drinks on the market today. I feel energized and more alert just minutes after taking a few sips.

Thermogenic properties are proven to increase metabolism and make the nervous system more active.-Celsius.com

Natural Ingredients

Celsius Live Fit drink's energy-boosting ingredients include green tea extract, guarana seed extract, ginger root, vitamin B, vitamin C and chromium.

Flavors

Celsius comes in 11 different flavors. Sparkling Peach Vibe, Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Kiwi Guava, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea and the newest flavor Sparkling Strawberry Guava.

