Cejae Ceasar Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep football standout from the southwestern portion of Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes.

Cejae Ceasar, who currently attends Iowa High School in Iowa, Louisiana, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

Ceasar was offered a scholarship by Louisiana back in May.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety, Ceasar is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Ceasar has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Air Force, Cornell, Grambling St., Houston Baptist, Kansas St., ULM, New Mexico St., Nicholls St., New Mexico St., Northwestern St., South Alabama, Tulane, Kentucky, Southern, and McNeese St.