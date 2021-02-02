Cedric Russell Named Sun Belt & LSWA Player of the Week

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun basketball team sits atop the Sun Belt standings with a 7-3 conference record, and are 13-4 overall.

UL jumped to the top of the conference with a two-game sweep of Texas State in San Marcos, Texas last weekend.

Louisiana guard Cedric Russell's impact was undeniable.

The senior from Alexandria averaged 22.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in the two victories, hitting 9 three-pointers, including a season-high 6 in Saturday's 74-73 win.

For his efforts, Russell was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week and LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) Player of the week on Monday. Both honors are well deserved.

He's 17.9 points per game is currently third-best overall in the Sun Belt Conference.

Louisiana (13-4, 7-3) is on the road again this weekend, scheduled to face off against Arkansas State (6-9, 3-5) in Jonesboro this Friday and Saturday.

10 Commandments of Gumbo