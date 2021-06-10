Cedric Russell and Dou Gueye Plan to Return to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Basketball for 2021-2022 Season

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior guard Cedric Russell and forward Dou Gueye will utilize their extra year of eligibility and plan to return to the team for the 2021-22 season.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes last season, giving graduates like Russell and Gueye an opportunity to play another year.

"Those guys are practicing (with us) and right now are planning on returning," confirmed Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin today.

Russell is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game, on his way to 1st-Team All-Sun Belt and 1st-Team All LSWA honors.

"Russell has a chance to be the preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year," added Marlin.

Gueye played in all 24 games last season, starting in 23, averaging 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

I asked coach Marlin about the communication process between him and the senior duo following the end of the last season up until today.

As Marlin hints at, if a potential good pro opportunity presents itself for either player, they may take advantage. Hence, why the phrase is "plan to return" rather than "will return".

At this stage, I would expect both players to suit up for Louisiana next season, which is a huge win for the Ragin' Cajuns.

