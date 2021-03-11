Cedric Russell 1st Team All-Sun Belt, Theo Akwuba Named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior guard Cedric Russell earned 1st Team All-Sun Belt Honors, while junior big man Theo Akwuba earned 2nd team honors, and is the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced today.
Russell led Louisiana in scoring at 17.2 point per game, second in conference in three point field goals per game (2.9), and ended his senior campaign ranked 14th nationally in total made 3-pointers (76)
Akwuba led the team and conference in field goal percentage (63.5%) and blocked shots (68), and was first on the team and fourth in conference in rebounding (9.3 rpg).
2020-21 SUN BELT MEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First Team
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina
Michael Flowers, South Alabama
Mason Harrell, Texas State
Cedric Russell, Louisiana
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Shahada Wells, UTA
Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State
Corey Allen, Georgia State
Justin Forrest, App State
Theo Akwuba, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Caleb Asberry, Texas State
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock
Michael Almonacy, App State
Adrian Delph, App State
Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State
Men's Basketball Player of the Year: DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina
Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year: Theo Akwuba, Louisiana
Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year: Norchad Omier, Arkansas State
Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Year: Michael Flowers, South Alabama
Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year: Terrence Johnson, Texas State