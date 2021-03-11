Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior guard Cedric Russell earned 1st Team All-Sun Belt Honors, while junior big man Theo Akwuba earned 2nd team honors, and is the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced today.

Russell led Louisiana in scoring at 17.2 point per game, second in conference in three point field goals per game (2.9), and ended his senior campaign ranked 14th nationally in total made 3-pointers (76)

Akwuba led the team and conference in field goal percentage (63.5%) and blocked shots (68), and was first on the team and fourth in conference in rebounding (9.3 rpg).

2020-21 SUN BELT MEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina

Michael Flowers, South Alabama

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Cedric Russell, Louisiana

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Shahada Wells, UTA

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State

Corey Allen, Georgia State

Justin Forrest, App State

Theo Akwuba, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt Third Team

Caleb Asberry, Texas State

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock

Michael Almonacy, App State

Adrian Delph, App State

Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State

Men's Basketball Player of the Year: DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina

Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year: Theo Akwuba, Louisiana

Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year: Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Year: Michael Flowers, South Alabama

Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year: Terrence Johnson, Texas State

