Cat Osterman Leaves Texas St. Softball

One Sun Belt conference softball program is looking for a new pitching coach, but whoever it is, that individual likely won't have the same name recognition of their former one.

Two-time Olympic medalist Cat Osterman, who has been the pitching coach at Texas St. for the past six seasons, will not be returning next season, the school announced on Monday.

The 37-year old Osterman, a former three-time national player of the year and four-time All-American at Texas, is also and two-time Olympic medalist, pitching on the USA Women's Softball Team which won the gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and the silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

A native of Houston, Osterman spent three seasons as an assistant coach at St. Edwards University prior to joining the staff at Texas St.

One of the best softball pitchers in NCAA history, Osterman compiled an overall record of 136-25, to go along with 2,265 strikeouts and a 0.50 career record at Texas.