Carter Domingue Draws Interest From UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have an interest in a local prep roundball standout.

Carter Domingue, who currently attends St. Thomas More, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended a future opportunity to play basketball for Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Domingue, a member of St. Thomas More's Division II state title team for three consecutive years, was named the District 5-4A MVP, as well as a First-Team All-State honoree, after averaging 16.5 points a game last season, while also leading the Cougars in assists, rebounds, and steals.

Also an outstanding student, Domingue carries a 4.0 GPA, while reportedly scoring an impressive 32 on his ACT.

Also a member of St. Thomas More's Division II state title football team as a receiver, Domingue is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.