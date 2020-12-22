Cars Line Up in Lafayette Neighborhood to See House Decorated for Christmas [VIDEO]

Folks in Lafayette like Christmas lights.

The family and I decided to drive through a very popular neighborhood off of Bendel Dr. Tuesday night to see Christmas lights and the amount of traffic in that neighborhood resembled traffic waiting to park prior to a UL or LSU football game.

Many were there to see the popular home on Beverly Dr., which has thousands of lights synced to your favorite Christmas tunes.

I asked my wife to document the traffic as we left and as you can see below, we weren't the only ones trying to get into the Christmas spirit.

Again, this house hit a home run this holiday season, but I'd love to know how others in the neighborhood feel about this. Do they enjoy the Christmas spirit or has the traffic become an issue in this Lafayette neighborhood?

Enjoy the videos below.

Now, here's the house that everyone was waiting to see in Lafayette on Beverly Dr. And yes, it is well worth the wait this holiday season. So, load up the family and enjoy this masterpiece.